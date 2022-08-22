Prince William and Kate will send their children to same private school after moving to Windsor

The family is moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is in the private Home Park near Windsor Castle.

Lambrook School is a private school for kids ages 4-13.

The school has “several peacocks” and a nine-hole golf course.

Prince William and his wife Kate said on Monday that when they move their main home to Windsor, all three of their kids will go to the same private school.

The third-in-line Prince George, who is nine, Princess Charlotte, who is seven, and Prince Louis, who is four, will go to Lambrook School, which is near Ascot in southern England.

The family is moving from their London apartment at Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is in the private Home Park near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II spends most of her time. This is when the announcement was made.

The family also owns a country estate in Norfolk, England, and a cottage in Scotland where they go on vacation.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that they wanted to give their children the “most normal” start possible.

“KP (Kensington Palace) can be a bit of a fishbowl,” the source said.

“They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.”

Lambrook is a private school for kids ages 4 to 13 that is open to both boys and girls. One of its facilities is a nine-hole golf course.

At the current annual fees, it would cost more than £50,000 ($59,000) to send three children there.

The Times said that the school has “several peacocks” and that one of its former students was Lord Alfred Douglas, an aristocrat who was Oscar Wilde’s lover.

According to the website for the school, Queen Victoria used to visit two of her grandsons who were students there.

George and Charlotte used to go to Thomas’s Battersea, a school in west London, together. The family said that their new school “shares a similar ethos and values”.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, will be in the UK in September to take part in charity events. They plan to stay in Frogmore Cottage, which is close to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor.

But it sounds like William and Kate won’t be meeting them.

Prince Andrew also lives nearby on the Windsor estate. He quit his job as a royal worker and settled a sexual abuse lawsuit in the U.S.

