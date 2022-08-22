Advertisement
Prince William asked to be on guard against Meghan Markle

Prince William asked to be on guard against Meghan Markle

Articles
Prince William asked to be on guard against Meghan Markle

Prince William

  • Bonnie Greer says William and Kate feel that Meghan and Harry haven’t acknowledged the hurt caused by the Oprah interview.
  • Greer said she saw no interactions between the couples or their children while Harry and Meghan were over for the weekend.
  • The Real Windsors airs on Channel 4 later this month.
Bonnie Greer, a royal pundit, warned that the divide between the Cambridges and Sussexes would boil out in public as Prince William gets closer to the throne.

Greer stated in the documentary series The Real Windsors on Channel 4 that there were indications that things may improve over the weekend.

“But we could see very clearly there were no interactions between the couples or their children while Harry and Meghan were over for that weekend,” UK’s Daily Express quoted her as saying.

“Things aren’t rosy between the two brothers and their wives.

“William and Kate feel that Meghan and Harry haven’t acknowledged the hurt caused by the Oprah interview,” she said.

