Prince William ban on Diana’s Panorama interview ‘silences’

TV presenter Judy Finnigan made the claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

She said he saw a stairway to heaven when he met Meghan.

She quickly realised that the Royal Family would not support her grand vision of a world-conquering “brand”.

Prince William’s decision to ban Princess Diana’s explosive 1995 Panorama interview will ‘silence’ her voice once more.

In his column for News, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie stated that the late Princess of Wales is being silenced once again by the Duke of Cambridge and ‘the Firm.’

“Princess Diana rarely got the chance to tell her own story,” He commented on Diana’s willingness to participate in the interview.

“Three years later…Diana chose to speak out herself, finally opening up to BBC’s Panorama. It was raw, real and the most watched interview of all time in UK history,” he added.

“Diana’s decision to do a televised sit-down was rooted in a deep desire to be heard and finally dispel many of the false narratives told in the press,” he stated.

“Without being able to hear Diana’s own words again, I fear we may be about to enter what could potentially lead to the slow rewriting of her life,” he wrote.

“Diana fought for much of her royal life to share her side of the story and be better understood. “She put everything on the line, and her braveness has inspired millions around the world. Sadly now, her voice has been silenced once again,” he said.

