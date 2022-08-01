Advertisement
Prince William continues to break royal tradition

Prince William continues to break royal tradition

  • Prince William has a history of breaking royal convention.
  • He did so again during the UEFA Women’s Euro award ceremony.
  • The Duke broke royal etiquette by hugging distraught players after extra time.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who has a history of breaking royal convention, continued to do so during the UEFA Women’s Euro award ceremony.

William broke royal etiquette by presenting the trophy to England’s women’s national football team, which defeated Germany 2-1 in extra time.

Later, at the award ceremony, the Duke presented the winning medals to each of the women.

William, naturally, broke royal decorum by congratulating the distraught players with hugs.

According to Sky News, the Duke of Cambridge shook hands with some of the Lionesses team members before congratulating them with hugs.

Royals, according to the convention, would extend their hand for a handshake.

