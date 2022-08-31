Advertisement
Prince William encouraged to visit Meghan Markle’s $12m house

  • Dan Wootton made the assertion in a recent column for Mail Online.
  • He said senior royals would have ‘tried everything’ on behalf of the Queen.
  • Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.
Prince William has been directed to ‘board an aircraft’ to California in order to ‘intervene’ in Meghan Markle’s podcast.

Dan Wootton, a royal analyst, made this assertion in a recent column for Mail Online.

It read, “That’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”

“I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

He also mentioned senior royals before ending, “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.”

