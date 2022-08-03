Advertisement
date 2022-08-03
Prince William “firewall” against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Articles
  • Prince William is said to have taken over the reigns of the British royal family.
  • He has been acting as a buffer against Prince Harry’s alleged attacks on the Firm.
  • This was stated by royal author Tom Bower in a recent interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
Prince William is said to have taken over the helm from Queen Elizabeth and has been acting as a buffer against Prince Harry’s alleged attacks on the Firm.

This was stated by royal author Tom Bower during a recent interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.

He was quoted as, “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.”

“It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well.”

“They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout. I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem.”

