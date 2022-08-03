Prince William “firewall” against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Will Prince William, Kate celebrate Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday?
Meghan Markle will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4. Royal expert...
Prince William is said to have taken over the helm from Queen Elizabeth and has been acting as a buffer against Prince Harry’s alleged attacks on the Firm.
This was stated by royal author Tom Bower during a recent interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
He was quoted as, “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.”
“It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well.”
“They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout. I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem.”
