Prince William general speech reports dismissed

Prince William will deliver a speech at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City.

The summit will debate ways of speeding up action on climate change.

Other attendees include heads of state, corporate leaders, philanthropists, and environmentalists.

Advertisement

On September 21, Prince William is scheduled to deliver a speech at a summit in New York City that will debate ways of speeding action on climate change. Other attendees at the summit will include heads of state, global corporate leaders, philanthropists, and environmentalists.

Richard Palmer, an experienced journalist, is quoted as saying that “There had been discussions about him attending The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and he finally decided yesterday that he is going. He is expected to spend two or three days in the Big Apple at events encouraging innovation to tackle climate change.”

Some people who are followers of the royal family have interpreted the announcement to mean that the Duke will be speaking at the United States General Assembly.

The royal expert shot down rumours by saying, “It’s taking place while the UN General Assembly is on in New York and thus various heads of state and other dignitaries are around but, as far as I know, there is no plan for a William to address the UN.”

Earlier, Prince William reacted to the news that a man who illegally sold rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory was given a five-year prison sentence.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is 40 years old, said the verdict was a “significant victory.”

Advertisement

Moazu Kromah, 49, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Thursday by a New York court for selling the horns and tusks of endangered rhinoceroses and elephants.

Also Read Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg Philanthropies make statement on Prince William visit Prince William will travel to New York for the first "Innovation Summit"...