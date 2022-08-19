Prince William is “privileged to sit at bottom of  pile” of monarchy

The Duke of Cambridge, who he believes will succeed when he becomes the King, was praised by Prince William’s former private secretary.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton claimed that William “inevitably absorbed a lot from the example that she’s given over the years.

There are several excellent role models for him.

In a way, he’s fortunate because, from a generational perspective, he’s at the bottom of the pile.

Advertisement

The Duke of Cambridge, who he believes will succeed when he becomes the King, was praised by Prince William’s former private secretary.

In the documentary The Real Windsor’s: A Very Modern Prince? Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton claimed that William “inevitably absorbed a lot from the example that she’s given over the years.”

There are several excellent role models for him. In a way, he’s fortunate because, from a generational perspective, he’s at the bottom of the pile.

The former assistant continued, “And he can sort of draw on them by looking at those generations.”

“The monarchy has always changed and evolved; each generation will handle things a little bit differently, but there will be many recurring motifs. It is therefore an evolution rather than a revolution, he continued.

Also Read Critics ignore Prince William and Kate’s poor performance The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not yet reached 14 million...