Prince William & Kate Middleton ready to start new part of their lives

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ready to move out of Kensington Palace.

Royal expert says they need space to bring up their children.

Adelaide Cottage is just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty’s private apartments.

After one last summer in Anmer Hall, Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to start a new part of their lives.

A royal expert says that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to move out of the beautiful “Kensington prison” and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The move from Kensington Palace will be a new start for the royal couple, who are both 40 years old. Their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be starting at Lambrook School in Berkshire, according to reports.

“William and Kate are going to have their hands full this summer as they move home to be nearer the Queen and settle the kids into a new school,” Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith said, adding: “But I think they are ready for the next chapter in their lives.”

The reports says that after Prince Philip died last year, the royal couple decided to move to be closer to the Queen. Adelaide Cottage is just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty’s private apartments, so the move made sense.

Ingrid Seward, who writes about the royal family and runs Majesty magazine, said, “I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children.”

Ingrid went on: “Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids – they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates. I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

In the next few weeks, Kate, William, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis will go through a lot of changes.