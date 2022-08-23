Prince William to relocate to Windsor with Kate Middleton.

He will begin to take his responsibilities as a father more seriously.

The Duke of Cambridge will drive his children to school.

When Prince William relocates to Windsor with Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis, he will begin to take his responsibilities as a father more seriously.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will drive his children to school as they start the new school year together, according to The Sun.

The four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Home Park estate is within a 15-minute drive from the £21,000 per year Lambrook School near Ascot, Berkshire, where the Cambridge children will attend school.

According to a source who spoke to the magazine, “Both William and Catherine are quite enthusiastic to do the school run.”

The Duke intends to concentrate on his role as a father, according to a recent story from Daily Mail.

The relationship between Prince William and his father is better than it has been in a while, according to a source, but the prince has made it quite plain to everyone that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritized as a youngster.

“He believes that Prince Charles’ undeniable work ethic directly influenced his upbringing, especially following the passing of his mother. Too frequently, his father put his obligations above being a father, the insider continued.

