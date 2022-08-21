Prince William praises wildlife trafficker’s 5-year sentence

Prince William reacted to the news that a man illegally sold rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

Moazu Kromah, 49, was sentenced to 63 months in prison.

The Duke of Cambridge said the verdict was a “landmark case”.

Prince William reacted to the news that a man who illegally sold rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory was given a five-year prison sentence.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is 40 years old, said the verdict was a “significant victory.”

Moazu Kromah, 49, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Thursday by a New York court for selling the horns and tusks of endangered rhinoceroses and elephants.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential,” William said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is a significant victory and a landmark case,” he added. “For over a decade, its complexity has been skillfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and private sector organizations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.”

He also said that the sentence is “further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration.”

William ended by thanking “everyone involved for their meticulous planning and determination to pursue justice,” adding, “Thanks to their perseverance, hundreds of endangered animals and the communities that live alongside them have been protected, sending the strongest possible message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade.”

Kromah was arrested in Uganda in 2019 and sent to the United States to stand trial. Kromah and Amara Cherif and Mansur Mohamed Surur, two other members of the trafficking ring, helped smuggle 35 rhinos and 100 elephants from 2012 to 2019.

