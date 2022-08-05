Advertisement
2022-08-05
Prince William, ‘real King of people’s hearts’ not Queen Elizabeth

  • Grant Harrold, the Duke of Cambridge’s former butler, says William has inherited his mother’s ability to be a “people person”.
  • Prince William and the other younger royals have realised that they can’t get away with being aloof, he said.
  • According to sources close to William, he seems like he will be a King of the people.
Prince William will rule over people’s hearts as a result of her late mother, Princess Diana.

According to Grant Harrold, the Duke of Cambridge’s former butler, Diana’s legacy brings William’s future status as monarch closer to people’s hearts.

“I really think William is a people’s person,” he stated. “The Queen is as well but he’s a real people’s person as you can see through his interactions, hugs and even how he’s spoken out about caring for people’s mental health and homelessness.”

according to the sources William inherited his mother’s ability to be a “people person.”

“He seems like he will be a King of the people,” he said.

“I think William and the other younger royals have realised that they can’t get away with being aloof,” he added.

“The Queen can get away with it because she’s the Queen and she’s from a different era, but the younger royals have been brought up very differently,” he said of William’s appearance at the Euro final.

