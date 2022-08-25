Prince William recalls ‘friendly kickabouts’ with Jill Scott

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s step in child education
Prince William sent England midfielder Jill Scott a special letter after she retired at 35.
The Duke of Cambridge tweeted a sympathetic message to the athlete.
The royal called her a pioneer of women’s football and a terrific teammate.
“Congratulations on a great career, @JillScottJS8! W” he added, glad no more sliding tackles in “friendly” kickabouts.
Prince William referenced 2012, when Scott inadvertently kicked him while playing charity soccer.
A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.
Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts… W https://t.co/GTWOOnSSXg
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 23, 2022
The remark came after the athlete opened up about her decision, saying, “Right, we’re not crying.” Self-promised. Football retirement. I’m leaving with a gold medal.”
