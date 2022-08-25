Advertisement
Prince William recalls ‘friendly kickabouts’ with Jill Scott

Articles
  • The royal called her a pioneer of women’s football.
  • Prince William says she is a terrific teammate.
  • She kicked him in the leg while playing charity soccer.
Prince William sent England midfielder Jill Scott a special letter after she retired at 35.

The Duke of Cambridge tweeted a sympathetic message to the athlete.

The royal called her a pioneer of women’s football and a terrific teammate.

“Congratulations on a great career, @JillScottJS8! W” he added, glad no more sliding tackles in “friendly” kickabouts.

Prince William referenced 2012, when Scott inadvertently kicked him while playing charity soccer.

The remark came after the athlete opened up about her decision, saying, “Right, we’re not crying.” Self-promised. Football retirement. I’m leaving with a gold medal.”

