Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince William reveals details about Anton Mzimba's 'assassination'

Articles
  • Prince William shared graphic details about South African ranger Anton Mzimba, who was killed in conservation efforts.
  • The future king issued a statement on Twitter, calling Anton’s death “devastating news”.
  • He said: “A ranger’s job is crucial, but can be dangerous as they are regularly confronted by organised crime.”
Prince William shared graphic details about South African ranger Anton Mzimba, who was killed in conservation efforts last week.

The Duke of Cambridge issued a statement on Twitter, calling Anton’s death “devastating news.”

The statement says: “The devastating news about Anton, who exemplified courage and commitment, illustrates the threat rangers face every day. And it reminds us of the human cost as Anton’s family mourn the loss of a husband and a father.”

“A ranger’s job is crucial, but can be dangerous as they are regularly confronted by organised crime.”

As he signed off, the future king said, “Last Sunday marked World Ranger Day. While we remember Anton, it is vital that we provide the right support, generated through organisations like Tusk or our work with United for Wildlife, so that incidents like this don’t happen again,”

In another tweet, Prince William said, “On the day the challenge was launched, we learnt that Anton was potentially assassinated in his home and his wife severely injured.”

Previously, After rumours spread about the Duke’s extramarital affair, Prince William became a hot topic on Twitter.

According to a report in the media, an anonymous post from an Instagram account called Deuxmoi said that a British royal who was not named was having an affair with someone else.

