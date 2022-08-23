Prince William sends ‘a very clear message’ to Royal Family with his family’s relocation

Dan Wootton, a royal specialist, asserts that Prince William is ‘sending a very clear message’ to the Royal Family.

The Duke of Cambridge chose to move his family from London’s Kensington Palace to a more secluded home.

The official announcement of the Cambridges’ relocation was made on August 22.

Dan Wootton, a journalist, asserts that the Duke of Cambridge chose to move his family from London’s Kensington Palace to a more secluded home on the grounds of Windsor Castle in order to be closer to his family and children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Wootton, writing for Mail Online, stated, “Prince William makes explicit his desire to avoid repeating what he believes are the mistakes of his upbringing…”

Wootton then explained: “More than just a physical move from Kensington Palace, William is sending a clear message to the Royal Family that, while his children remain in their formative years, he views his most important job as being a dad.”

