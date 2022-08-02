Prince William stated THIS to Jill Scott, Before a lovely hug

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s partying pics reveal ‘dark truth’ Goes Viral
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's old nightclub images and videos have...
Prince William’s sweet relationship with English footballers Chloe Kelly and Jill Scott grabbed headlines, at the Euro 2022 final.
Lip-reading specialist Juliet Sullivan revealed what the Duke of Cambridge said to the footballers, taking viewers inside their conversation.
During the medal ceremony on Sunday night, William commended Kelly and voiced his “so, so proud” of Jill Scott, according to the expert.
According to Sullivan, Prince told the striker who scored the game-winning goal, “Well done, you were so powerful.”
Scott and William had known each other for ten years, ever since Scott annihilated the Duke at a charity event.
When asked about the incident, she stated, “The running joke whenever he sees us is, “No yellow cards this tournament Jill!”‘
