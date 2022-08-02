Advertisement
Prince William stated THIS to Jill Scott, Before a lovely hug

Prince William stated THIS to Jill Scott, Before a lovely hug

Articles
Prince William stated THIS to Jill Scott, Before a lovely hug

Prince William stated THIS to Jill Scott, Before a lovely hug

  • Lip-reading specialist Juliet Sullivan revealed what the Duke of Cambridge said to the footballers.
  • William commended Kelly and voiced his “so, so proud” of Jill Scott.
  • The pair had known each other for ten years, ever since Scott annihilated the Duke at a charity event.
Prince William’s sweet relationship with English footballers Chloe Kelly and Jill Scott grabbed headlines, at the Euro 2022 final.

Lip-reading specialist Juliet Sullivan revealed what the Duke of Cambridge said to the footballers, taking viewers inside their conversation.

During the medal ceremony on Sunday night, William commended Kelly and voiced his “so, so proud” of Jill Scott, according to the expert.

According to Sullivan, Prince told the striker who scored the game-winning goal, “Well done, you were so powerful.”

Jill Scott was also hugged by the Duke before he told her, “I am so so proud of you.”
Scott and William had known each other for ten years, ever since Scott annihilated the Duke at a charity event.

When asked about the incident, she stated, “The running joke whenever he sees us is, “No yellow cards this tournament Jill!”‘

