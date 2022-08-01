Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte expressed their support for the Lionesses on their joint Twitter account.

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte expressed their support for the Lionesses on their joint Twitter account with the Duchess of Cambridge. This occurs before tonight’s UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 championship game. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight,” Prince William remarked. We are supporting you all the way because of the fantastic job you did in the tournament.”

One user who goes by “The Cambridges” (@loveforcambridg) responded to the film by saying: “What a lovely, adorable video this is! I adore it utterly. All the best, Lionesses.”

Another user commented: Oh my sweetie! You look just like your mother here, which is very cute!” Yes, also! In support of the Lionesses.”

In agreement, Emma Wade (@EmmaWade2) wrote: “Charlotte is really adorable. @lionesses, don’t give up, you can do it!”

Added by JennyLear1606 (@JLear1606) “J’adore!

“This is just too adorable.

“I’m supporting their cause as well! Success, Lionesses!”

William made the discovery that Charlotte is a football enthusiast last month while visiting the women’s football club in Staffordshire.

To the group, he said: “Charlotte wants me to let you know that she is a rising star in goal and is really good.

I said, “Okay, I’ll tell them,” to her request to please tell them that.

If they triumph, this will be the women’s England team’s first major trophy.

Additionally, it will be the first football honor for the country since the men’s World Cup victory in 1966.

Germany, who has won the competition eight times, defeated England 62 in the 2009 Euro final, the final match between the two sides in the competition.

Despite playing Germany 27 times, England has only ever defeated them twice.

But one of those victories came in their most recent contest, which took place in February 2022.

