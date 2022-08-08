Prince William warned about youth turning against monarchy

The Duke of Cambridge was booed in a pub in Sheffield following England’s Euro 2016 win.

Newsweek’s Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer said backlash could affect The Firm in future.

“They kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn’t have the problems that they have”.

Prince William being a ‘image of the foundation’ could ignite an enemy of Royal reaction from the youngsters, cautioned an illustrious master.

The Duke of Cambridge was supposedly booed in a bar in Sheffield when he showed up in the tilt following England’s success against Germany.

Responding to the occurrence on The Royal Report digital recording, Newsweek’s Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer said that kickback could influence The Firm in future.

“A pub in Sheffield booed [William] when he came on screen,” Royston made sense of.

“I was messaging with one of the people who was in the pub at the time who said basically it was an anti-establishment feeling and that Prince William basically is seen as a symbol of the establishment.”

“So this is the second time in several months that this has happened to William,” Royston told Meinzer, “suggesting a conversation starter for William: how truly does he need to take this?

“Is this going to be a big recurring problem for him or can he just shrug it off?”

“The particular fan that I spoke to said ‘we’re going through a cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay their bills’…and they kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn’t have the problems that they have.”