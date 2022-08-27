Advertisement
Prince William’s defense of Prince Harry as a “rebel royal” revealed

  • Princes William and Harry have drawn criticism.
  • They “continued” battles with the rebels a la “David vs Goliath.”
  • Pauline MacLaran made this assertion.
Princes William and Harry have drawn criticism for their “continued” battles with the rebels a la “David vs Goliath.”

Pauline MacLaran, a lecturer at the University of London, made this assertion in an interview with Express UK.

I think Prince Harry will be attempting to portray himself as the renegade royal, a rebel with a cause, as it were, she began by saying.

“Rebel brands receive support from their ‘David vs Goliath’ tales, which challenge the mainstream and in this case, the traditional restrictions placed on members of the Royal Family.”

Harry would probably say that he is a victim of the (royal) system and that he is now fighting for his freedom, etc.

“This type of approach would play easily with Meghan’s podcast series, which also has rebel implications,” MacLaran said.

