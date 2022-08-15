Prince William’s followers criticize Diana

Princess Diana is under fire from pro-monarchy scholars and royal admirers.

It is after a new HBO documentary was released.

It depicts Diana’s life in the public eye by only using archival audio and video footage.

The Princess, directed by Ed Perkins, examines Diana’s life in the public eye by only using archival audio and video footage to portray the story of her time as a royal, beginning with her courtship and engagement to a 32-year-old Prince Charles at the age of 19, and concluding with her death in Paris in 1997.

The Princess of Wales’s vengeance is complete – 25 years after her death, it’s heresy to represent this manipulative woman on TV as anything other than a lovely, bullied innocent, according to an article published in the times.co.uk.

The majority of those who condemned Diana are frequently seen endorsing and supporting Prince William, Diana’s son.

They criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for resigning from their royal responsibilities.

A poster of “The Princess” with the statement, “When you put a modern person in an antique institution they will be destroyed,” was shared by Meghan and Harry’s acquaintance Omid Scobie. However, once an institution begins to harm people, it is essential to realize that the problem lies with the institution, not the victims.

