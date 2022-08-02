Prince William’s kids are in for a nightmare at their new, respectable school

The children of Kate Middleton and Prince William will apparently move to a new, “respectable” school in the fall.

The Cambridges shift their life, but the little prince is in for a challenging time.

George will have to go to school on a Saturday. Though, it may prove to be a scary proposition for the prince.

Princess Charlotte, age seven, and Prince George, age nine, attended Thomas’ School in Battersea. According to rumors, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will relocate their family this year from London to Berkshire.

The Cambridges’ new home near Windsor Castle, Adelaide Cottage, is only a short drive from Lambrook School in Berkshire, where George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis are anticipated to begin attending.

The institution, according to parents of students there, puts a contemporary, cozy, and loving twist on the traditional prep school experience. The fact that George will have to go to school on a Saturday, though, may prove to be a scary proposition for the prince.

The elder two kids went to Thomas’s Battersea for their first year of school, and it has a reputation for being a good time.

They will have to attend school on Saturdays at Lambrook, where termly tuition are presently £4,389 for kindergarten students and £6,448 for year 3 students, in contrast to Thomas’s, which boasts a ski lodge in Austria.

Their new primary property, a pink-painted cottage orné at Home Park, is only 15 minutes from Lambrook, which William and Kate have visited about six times.

The new residence of Kate Middleton and Prince William, which features four bedrooms and sizable, private gardens, was formerly occupied by Peter Townsend, the equerry to George VI whom Princess Margaret desired to wed in the 1950s.