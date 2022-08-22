Advertisement
Princes William and Harry “on toes” “Boiling!”

Articles
Princes William and Harry have a “fundamental lack of trust”

  • Prince William and Prince Harry have reached a tipping point and are now stepping on one other’s toes.
  • This discovery was made by royal journalist Daniela Elser in an article for the report.
  • Between the Sussexes descending on London and William launching himself on the US market.
Prince William and Prince Harry have reached a tipping point and are now stepping on one other’s toes.

This discovery was made by royal journalist Daniela Elser in an article for report.

It says, “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.”

“Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet.”

“Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?”

