Edition: English
Edition: English

Princess Anne "never desired" Account of Prince Harry unearthed

Princess Anne "never desired" Account of Prince Harry unearthed

  • Princess Anne apparently had a negative opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • According to stories, they were ‘not welcomed’ at Prince Philip’s funeral by Anne or Sophie Wessex.
  • Katie Nicholl, a royal novelist and biographer, broke the news.
Princess Anne apparently had a negative opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when Prince Philip’s funeral was announced, and according to discovered stories, they were ‘not welcomed’ at Prince Philip’s funeral by Anne or Sophie Wessex.

Katie Nicholl, a royal novelist and biographer, broke the news.

She told the Dynasty podcast, “Certain family members, Princess Anne, for example, and Sophie Wessex, who is incredibly close to the Queen, were not overly welcoming to Harry.

“In fact, I was told that Harry went back to America feeling even more ostracised from his family.”

This accusation comes after it was reported that the Queen was relieved by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence from Prince Philip’s memorial, something she had ‘wanted all along.’

