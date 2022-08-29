Princess Anne’s ‘intimate’ affair letters revealed: Details

Letters between Princess Anne and her lover were leaked in the 1980s.

They were said to be “extremely personal and intimate”. A royal expert said they were “too hot to handle”.

Buckingham Palace admitted at the time that Anne was having an affair with Timothy Laurence.

It’s important to note that Princess Anne was still married to Peter and Zara’s father, Captain Mark Phillips, at the time of the scandalous leak.

In the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie talked about the scandal. Bowie asked Fiorito, “Did you know the history of, sort of, their relationship?”

She then said, “Apparently, the separation announcement (of Anne and Mark) came just a handful of months after letters from Timothy, the Queen’s 34-year-old equerry were delivered to The Sun tabloid, anonymously, in 1989.”

“The contents of the letters weren’t revealed by The Sun… They passed them along to Scotland Yard, who proceeded a massive investigation,,” Bowie said.

She also said, “Apparently, the only things that were revealed about the letters, at the time, was that they were of extremely personal and intimate nature, and, quote, too hot to handle.”

At the time, Buckingham Palace responded to the controversy by admitting that Anne was having an affair with Timothy. They said in a statement that Commander Timothy Laurence, “The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen’s Equerry.”

