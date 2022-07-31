Princess Beatrice becomes first to provoke security battle within Royal Household

Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, provoked a private security battle within the Royal Household before the Duke of Sussex, a royal expert has alleged.

Richard Palmer, a writer, has stated Princess Beatrice’s fears about her own security were addressed within the royal family long before Prince Harry.

Speaking on the Royal Round-Up, Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth that incidents around Beatrice have generated requests for taxpayer-funded security for even lesser royals. This revelation comes nearly a week after Harry scored an early success in his court challenge against the Home Office.

“Prince Andrew’s daughters, as far as we understand it, don’t have taxpayer-funded security. They occasionally have bodyguards but they are privately funded, ” the royal correspondent said.

Also Read The only royal to complete the London Marathon is Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice has many admirable qualities, from her ultra-glossy hair to her...

Advertisement

“There was a case a while ago when Princess Beatrice was driving a car, and left the keys in the ignition when she popped into a shop. Maybe she wasn’t used to being responsible for things like that at that point,” Palmer explained.

He went on: “There was another case when Beatrice had her bag stolen on a beach once. I had a debate with someone in the royal household about this incident and they said to me ‘This shows why they need taxpayer-funded security to protect them

“I countered that all sorts of people get mugged on a beach, and they can’t get all have taxpayer-funded security with them.

“So the Home Office has to make a judgment, an assessment, about the risk, and they say it’s done on a case-by-case basis.”

He added: “What the Home Office doesn’t want to do is open up a Pandora’s Box where any high-profile wealthy person can say they want to pay for protection and they demand that the Home Office provide it.”

Last Friday, a judge in London ordered that the Duke of Sussex’s case can go to the High Court in London, meaning Harry will square off with the Home Office. Meghan Markle’s spouse is suing against a 2020 decision that denied his family police protection while in Britain after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals.

Advertisement