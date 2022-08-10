Beatrice welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi into the world on September 18, 2021.

Princess Beatrice will undoubtedly be looking forward to spending the day with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their family as she celebrates her 34th birthday today.

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, was christened on August 8, 1988, at the Portland Hospital in London.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi into the world on September 18, 2021. The two are also the parents of Christopher Woolf, also known as “Wolfie,” Edo’s son from a prior union with architect Dara Huang.

Despite the lack of official images of Sienna, the palace and the couple eventually posted on social media to confirm her birth.

Princess Beatrice wrote: “We are thrilled to reveal that we have named our baby Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in a post accompanying a painting of Sienna’s feet.

According to the insider, “They were seeking for an Italian name that began with a S for Sarah, to honor the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also matched the new baby’s golden red hair colour, which the Duchess and Beatrice both share.”

In addition, Princess Beatrice, like her other cousins, decided to honor her grandmother by adding the name “Elizabeth” to Sienna.

Due to Edoardo’s ties to Italian nobility as an aristocrat and member of his own family, there is a yearning for an Italian connection.

Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo’s father, said to the Daily Mail: “Edoardo is the only male descendent carrying the line into the next generation. Any of his offspring will be counts or nobile donna as he is a count, his wife will automatically be a countess, and so on.

Despite the fact that Sienna is unquestionably a lovely name, some royal admirers hoped that the pair would decide to continue a family trend that The Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie initiated.

