Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert troubled by ‘old curse’

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s union is allegedly plagued by a old curse.

According to persistent rumor’s their affection is waning.

The couple’s relationship has reached its breaking point.

Advertisement

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s union is allegedly plagued by a “old curse,” according to persistent rumor’s their affection is waning.

Sources told New Idea that the marriage was “doomed” from the beginning because of a curse on the royal House of Grimaldi that has destroyed couples in the family for decades. This information comes in light of recent reports alleging that Charlene and Albert’s marriage has reached its breaking point.

According to insiders, the Grimaldis will never experience true love or marital happiness.

The source mentioned a number of unhappy relationships involving the Grimaldis, including the well-known union of Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly.

While Grace and Prince Rainier were happily wed, the actress passed very tragically at the age of 52, bringing an end to their union with a terrible tragedy.

The two daughters of Grace and Rainier, Princess Stephanie and Princess Caroline, have both had turbulent love lives. Princess Caroline has been married three times, while Princess Caroline was conceived by a bodyguard.

Advertisement

In the meantime, speculations of Albert and Princess Charlene’s supposed divorce have continued to be denied. Charlene told the reporter Nice-Matin: “You want to talk about rumor’s of divorce or my new residence in Switzerland? I continue to find it unfortunate that some media outlets spread such rumor’s about my life and my relationship.

Also Read Princess Charlene wears black for meeting with Pope Francis Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco visited the Vatican for a...