Princess Charlotte and William relationship is adore by the fans

Charlotte made her first public appearance without her brothers at the Commonwealth Games.

Her father, Prince William, showed his daughter support by lavishing her with affection.

Fans were quick to point out their special bond on social media as she watched the games with him.

The seven-year-old appeared to be at ease in front of the camera as her parents took her to watch swimming, hockey, and gymnastics.

Nobody seemed prouder of Charlotte than her father, Prince William, who was seen reassuring his daughter alongside his wife Kate.

Several times, the second-in-line to the throne showed his daughter support by lavishing her with affection.

When she appeared bored and restless while watching hockey, he tucked her hair behind her ears and tried to cheer her up.

Their touching bond was not lost on royal fans, who were quick to point out the special father-daughter bond on social media.

On Twitter, someone stated, “I did notice that Charlotte is very fond of William and vice versa. She was very engaged with him and snuggling up to him. They have a good bond as father and daughter.”

Another wrote, “Prince William and Princess Charlotte are so cute!”

One twitter, "Sweetheart Charlotte loves her papa William."