Princess Charlotte mentions her favourite game

  • Princess Charlotte attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with her parents.
  • 7-year-old revealed her favourite sport to compete in was gymnastics.
  • Kate Middleton said Charlotte spends most of her time upside down doing “handstands and cartwheels”.
Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, revealed her favourite sport while attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents.

Charlotte stole the show during her solo appearance without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

The 7-year-old princess arrived at SportsAid House, where she was introduced to athletes by Prince William and Kate.

When asked what her favourite sport was, Princess replied, “Gymnastics.”

Kate Middleton backed up her statement, “She (Charlotte) spends most of her time upside down” doing “handstands and cartwheels”.

Later, the mother-daughter team participated in an interactive learning experience at SportsAid House.

Princess Charlotte also delighted royal fans when she posed outside with Kate Middleton and Prince William alongside the athletes.

Princess Charlotte Mom Has Twins Adorable Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte Mom Has Twins Adorable Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte wished England's women well in their Euro 2020 final match....

