Princess Charlotte Mom Has Twins Adorable Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte wished England’s women well in their Euro 2020 final match.

She wore a navy dress with white polka dots, similar to the one Kate Middleton wore to Wimbledon.

Polka dots are a favourite of Kate’s and she wore one to the tournament earlier this month.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are dressed to the nines in polka dots!

In a social media video released on Sunday, Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter to wish England’s women’s soccer team well in their Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Charlotte’s request was granted — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mother, Kate.

Princess Charlotte wore a navy dress with white polka dots, similar to the one the Duchess of Cambridge wore to Wimbledon to witness the men’s final with Prince William and Prince George.

Kate wore an Alessandra Rich design with a classic pattern to the famous tennis tournament, which she matched with Alessandra Rich pumps. She complemented her outfit with a green and purple bow tie pin as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Polka dots have become a favourite of Kate’s in recent months. She also wore another outfit with the same pattern at Wimbledon earlier in the competition. Her light blue and white polka dot belted dress, also by Alessandra Rich, was previously worn by Kate to a Jubilee Big Lunch event in June and was most likely a tribute to the prestigious tennis tournament’s sustainable theme.

Kate wore a white gown with brown polka dots designed by Alessandra Rich for Royal Ascot in June, which she accessorised with a matching fascinator.

The princess donned a black midi dress with white dots by Alessandra Rich to a memorial ceremony for Prince Philip in March.

Of course, Kate’s clothing isn’t lacking in polka dots. She’s worn it for years, including on important occasions like her 2013 visit outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital to introduce baby Prince George to the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a white gown designed by Alexander McQueen, as well as a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while Charlotte wore a blue chiffon gown with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair.