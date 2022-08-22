Advertisement
Princess Diana died as a result of a “failed MI6 operation”

  • British Intelligence operation could have caused the royal’s deadly Paris vehicle accident.
  • Diana was under surveillance for her personal protection.
  • However, everyone knew where she was all the time.
An incorrect British Intelligence operation, according to Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, could have caused the royal’s deadly Paris vehicle accident.

“Diana was under surveillance for her personal protection but also so that everyone knew where she was at all times, which was clearly a matter of national security,” Lee Sansum stated in an interview with Daily Star.

It’s possible that our security personnel were in the tunnel. They might have been riding fast bikes that were never discovered.

Lee emphasized that British operatives did not kill the Princess of Wales as some have suggested. “I think they were there, and somebody said, ‘Right, we can’t be shown to have been here,’ and that started a series of events that the public don’t get,'” Lee stated.

Before adding that he observed motorbikes close to the automobile, he said, “Whether it was a driver clipped somebody or something like that – I do believe there were people on the ground.”

“It is not by chance that the riders of those bikes were never located.

“Many people would have held MI6 officers responsible and this would have been a tremendous scandal if it had been discovered they were close by the Mercedes at the crucial moment.”

I don’t think for a second that MI6 planned Diana’s murder. Maybe they unintentionally prompted Henri Paul to act evasively,” he told the publication.

