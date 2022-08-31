Princess Diana is remembered on the 25th anniversary of her death

Princess Diana, on the 25th anniversary of her death, flowers and other tributes were laid at her former London home and above the Paris road tunnel where she died.

On August 31, 1997, the former Lady Diana Spencer, whose fairytale marriage to Prince Charles captivated the world until it publicly unravelled with infidelity and divorce, died in a car crash in Paris.

Flowers, flags, and photographs were left for the self-styled “queen of people’s hearts” at the gates of Kensington Palace and at the Place Diana, above the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, lowered the Union Jack to half mast at the Spencer family home, Althorp House, where Diana is buried in a lead-lined coffin on a secluded island on the estate.

“She was a global celebrity,” Claude Gautier, 79, a retired camera operator who came to pay his respects at the makeshift memorial in Paris, said.

“She was classy, sporty, elegant. Everyone´s sad today. My flowers for her are on the inside,” he said, touching the badge of his England football shirt.

“The flowers here will wilt but mine will never die.”

“It makes the hairs on my skin stand on end to think that she died underneath us,” Ulrike Plank, 64, of Munich, Germany, joined as a tourist.

“We´re really missing someone like her today. If you look around the world, there´s no one like her.”

