Princess Diana hand in her dying minutes has finally broken the silence surrounding her final moments.

For those who are unaware, the horrific automobile disaster that killed the People’s Princess also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver, after a collision with the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Xavier Gourmelon, the man of the hour who held Princess Diana in her last minutes before her death, was thought to be ‘out of danger’ due to her hypervigilance and alert condition.

“My God, what’s happened?” she said. She had a heart attack only seconds before.

According to the publication, Gourmelon, the fireman, previously confessed, “I massaged her heart and a few seconds later she started breathing again. It was a relief because, as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that’s what I thought I had done.”

“To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting.”

“I know now that there were serious internal injuries, but the whole episode is still very much in my mind. And the memory of that night will stay with me forever.”

He even disclosed, before concluding, “I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana. It was only when she had been put into the ambulance that one of the paramedics told me it was her.”

