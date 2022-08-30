Princess Diana refrained from wearing heels at her wedding

Princess Diana abstained from donning heels.

The Princess of Wales preferred flats.

She wore shoes no higher than two inches for years.

Advertisement

During her marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana abstained from donning heels.

The Princess of Wales preferred flats because she didn’t want to insult her husband’s vanity.

According to royal scholar Eloise Moran, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches for years in order to respect her husband’s ego. He was the same height as she was, so.

Charles and Diana, according to the Daily Express, were both 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Diana’s confidence increased along with her shoes, according to Moran.

Jimmy Choo, a shoe designer, added: “She first climbed up to 2 inches, then 3 inches, 312 inches, and finally 3/4 inches. They simply continued rising steadily.”

Advertisement

Diana and Charles divorced in 1996 after Queen Elizabeth II requested it in a formal letter. The mother-of-two passed away in a car accident in 1997 in Paris a year later.

Also Read Princess Diana was killed in a “fantasy” car accident Many conspiracy theories were started after Princess Diana's death. Some of which...