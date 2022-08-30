Princess Diana was killed in a “fantasy” car accident

Many conspiracy theories were started after Princess Diana’s death.

Many conspiracy theories were started after Princess Diana’s death, some of which haven’t been fully debunked yet.

While some people assumed Diana’s death was the result of a murder, others hypothesized that it was really an accident.

However, according to official investigator Eric Gigou of the Brigade Criminelle from France, all of these explanations are “far-fetched”—with the exception of one—and continue to severely concern him.

The Brigade Criminelle is a specialized unit tasked with managing complicated cases, he explained.

We won’t reduce ourselves to debunking conspiracies, each one more absurd than the last.

“All to appease a particular segment of the public’s very misdirected curiosity.”

However, Mr. Gigou continued, “In my opinion, the driver of the Fiat Uno’s testimony is the only door that remains open.”

The Brigade Criminelle’s Fabrice Cuvillier remarked, “This Fiat Uno exists, that much is certain. It is not an illusion. This is not a fantasy.

“We didn’t throw it out to create a distraction. It leaves.

“We unable to locate this Fiat. But to look you in the eye and assert, “We didn’t let the Fiat slide through,” would be dishonest of me.

“I don’t believe so, but I’m not positive.”

Martine Monteil, the commander of the Brigade Criminelle, claimed that she had “always been annoyed with this Fiat Uno because I want a well-finished product.

It’s undoubtedly present. Sadly, we don’t possess it. However, the Fiat Uno’s driver is not the true offender, you know.

He is quietly cruising along when a Mercedes speeds up and collides with him.

“The Mercedes remains responsible,” she said in her conclusion.

