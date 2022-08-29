Princess Diana was ‘obsessed with Camilla’

The late Princess of Wales was “obsessed” with Camilla.

Diana believed Charles called Camilla for advice every five minutes.

After Diana’s death, Charles wed Camilla.

According to Andrew Morton’s tell-all book about the late princess in her own words, Princess Diana was completely “obsessed by Camilla” after discovering of her romance with her husband Prince Charles.

The late Princess of Wales described in an excerpt from Morton’s book on Diana how terrifying her honeymoon with Prince Charles was, adding that she ‘didn’t trust him’ at all.

“I recall sobbing uncontrollably during our honeymoon. I was so exhausted, and completely for the wrong reasons, Diana said to Morton.

“We did fine during that (honeymoon), then left the vessel immediately for Balmoral. Everyone greeted us and then the realization dawned on us. My dreams were horrible.

Diana said, “I dreamed about Camilla all night long. Camilla had me completely enthralled. I didn’t trust Charles because I believed he was calling her every five minutes for advice on how to handle his marriage.

Reports of Charles’ extramarital romance with Camilla, which Diana was aware of from the beginning, ruined his marriage to Diana. After Diana’s passing, Charles wed Camilla and their marriage ultimately fell apart.

