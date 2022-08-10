Princess Diana would have handled the conflict between William and Harry

Princess Diana would have assisted her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in resolving their problems.

Ken considered how the mother-of-two would have handled her sons’ differences.

Ken has collaborated with author Ros Coward.

According to her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana would have assisted her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in resolving their problems.

Writing exclusively for the magazine, Ken considered how the mother-of-two would have handled her sons’ differences. Ken has collaborated with author Ros Coward to write Diana: Remembering the Princess ahead of her 25th death anniversary this month.

Her goal was to improve the lives of those who were in need, Ken writes.

“Regarding the conflict between William and Harry, Diana would have filled the position of the close relative who generally steps in to offer guidance when two siblings argue. She would have been able to relate to the issues brought up and assist her sons in resolving them, all the while giving Harry the guidance he appears to be lacking at the moment.”

Without a doubt, she would have cherished their interactions with their wives and cherished time spent with her five grandchildren, Ken continued.

The royal bodyguard served the royal family for 16 years, spending five of those years—1988–1993—working especially with Diana during her difficult marriage to Prince Charles.

Ken also considered the following as her 25th death anniversary approached: “Nobody was quite like Diana. She is without a doubt the member of the royal family with the most charisma that I have ever encountered. I saw the things she accomplished, the difficulties she overcame, and her compassion and charity during my time with her.” My main responsibility was to keep her safe, but I was also there for her when she required assurance, the odd bit of counsel, or even a reassuring hug.

“This personal touch was unlike anything I had encountered in my 16 years of duty to the royal family, but it was Diana’s way of working and, for the first time in my life, I learned how vital it is to listen,” said the royal family employee.

