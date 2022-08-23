Advertisement
  • Initially, the authorities were not given access to her death note.
  • Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident in 1997.
  • She reportedly foresaw her demise a year beforehand.
Years after Princess Diana’s passing, the authorities were not given access to her death note.

The Princess of Wales, who died in a vehicle accident in 1997, foresaw her demise a year beforehand, and her final note details this.

Victor Mishcon, Diana’s legal counsel, wrote the letter, which is famously referred to as the “Mishcon note,” in 1995.

According to the note, Diana told the legal advisor during their meeting that she had learned from a source that she was the target of attempts to “get rid of her” via a car accident.

The note was sent to the French authorities six years after her passing, according to a new report from The Daily Mail.

“I didn’t know that until I was appointed commissioner myself, and then I learned that Lord Mishcon had claimed he hadn’t given it any weight in reality.

The royal coroner, who at the time was Michael Burgess and later changed his name to Lord Justice Scott Baker, received the letter right away when the coroner announced the start of his inquest, I made sure.

