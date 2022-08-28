Princess Diana’s heartbreak: hearing Charles’ vows to Camilla

Princess of Wales overheard Prince Charles and Camilla discussing Camilla on phone.

Princess Diana became very unhappy and distressed after hearing Prince Charles promise Camilla that he would ‘always’ love her.

Andrew Morton, the book’s author “Diana: Her True Story”, talked of the time the Princess of Wales eavesdropped on a phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles at the time.

The author’s renowned book, which featured a series of bombshell revelations about Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, caused shockwaves across the Royal Family in 1992.

Morton said in the Daily Mail that Diana was claiming, “I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: ‘Whatever happens, I will always love you.’

“I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row.”

Diana allegedly said that it was not the first time she discussed Camilla with Prince Charles. Diana was seen sobbing at the airport in March 1981, only months before her marriage, as her husband was going for a five-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Diana, according to Morton, said, “The most awful thing had happened before he went. I was in his study talking to him, when the telephone rang. It was Camilla, just before he was going [away] for five weeks. I thought: Shall I be nice [and let him talk to her in private] or shall I just sit here?’ So I thought I’d be nice, so I left them to it. It just broke my heart, that.”

