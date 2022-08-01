On August 27, an auction will be held for a collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gifted to Colonel Tom Parker, his manager.

A total of 200 objects, including gold rings covered with gems, cufflinks, watches, and chains, will be auctioned off. The guitar Presley used during his well-known “comeback” TV spectacular from 1968 is also included.

Priscilla Presley, Presley’s ex-wife, donated several of the items.

“Well, it brings back memories for sure,” Priscilla Presley told Reuters.

The manager already had all he needed, and the Presleys did not know what else to get Parker, so it was a running joke with her ex-husband that he kept ordering or buying jewelry for Parker.

Because she created some of the things, particularly those bearing the insignia for the TCB Band, the musicians who served as the main rhythm section of Presley’s backup band in his latter years, Priscilla Presley stated she felt protective of them.

The acronym “TCB” stood for “taking care of business,” one of Presley’s favorite phrases.

In part because she was tired of seeing so many bogus Elvis memorabilia for sale, Priscilla Presley sponsored the auction.

“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me,” she said.

“I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”