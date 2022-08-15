Private investigator uncovers information about Depp and Heard

Paul Baressi, a private investigator, stated in a article that the Aquaman actress hired him to “discover terrible things about Johnny.

He disclosed that he collected all of these historic document on Depp

He claimed that he searched all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and came empty handed.

Paul further said, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.”

About Johnny Depp’s dad, he said “Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

