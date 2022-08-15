Priyanka and Nick Jonas daughter enjoying Sunday with friends

The couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year.

PeeCee has been careful not to reveal her baby’s face yet.

She recently shared a couple of cute snaps of her baby girl with her pooches Panda, Diana and Gino.

While the entertainer has been mindful so as not to uncover her endearing face’s, she as of late shared several charming snaps of her child young lady leaving every one of her fans going gaga for Malti somewhat more.

PeeCee shared her Sunday schedule and how she is safeguarded by her dogs. To be sure it makes for a delightful picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, in the main picture that Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted, we can see Maltie Marie Jonas resting on the bed with her stomach pointing toward the ground.

She should be visible perusing a book and looking cute. In the following snap, we can see a beautiful Maltie lying on the floor with her toys while Priyanka and Nick’s pets Panda, Diana and Gino site next to her and safeguard her.

The last snap is of Maltie’s dress on which is composed, ‘protected by Gino Diana and Panda’.

In the mean time, prior in a meeting with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra had implied that the recently turned guardians will be sharing their endearing face’s soon.

Priyanka’s girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ name is motivated by her mom’s name Madhumalti Chopra, otherwise known as, Madhu Chopra.

Responding to something very similar, Madhu said that it came as a lovely shock and she got to be familiar with the name just upon the arrival of the namkaran, and she was respected.

Madhu shared that in Hindu practices, the fatherly granddad murmurs the name, alongside useful tidbits, into the child’s ears and Nick’s father did those customs.

She added that Priyanka and Nick have proactively talked about being similarly involved as guardians. “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the covert operative spine chiller series Citadel with Richard Madden, rom-com It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

