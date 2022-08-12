Priyanka Chopra daughter Malti Marie is “Desi Girl” like her

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her baby girl, Malti Marie, on Instagram.

The child was wearing a onesie that said “desi girl” and tagged her husband Nick Jonas.

Malti spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit before being released from the hospital.

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture of her daughter baby, Malti Marie, on Instagram.

On Thursday, the actress posted a picture of the child wearing a onesie that said “desi girl” and tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post.

After Priyanka Chopra danced to the song “Desi Girl” from the film Dostana, the term “desi girl” was frequently used to describe her (2008).

Priyanka, who resides in Los Angeles with her family, frequently posts images of her infant daughter without exposing her face.

A few days after her birthday, Priyanka revealed images from the lavish celebration that Nick had thrown in Mexico. A charming family snapshot of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti was seen in one of the pictures.

The child was wearing a dress that said “6 months” on it. Maltie again covered her face with a white heart emoji.

Surrogacy was used to deliver Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first child in January of this year.

Baby Malti spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit before being released from the hospital (NICU).

On Father’s Day, Priyanka shared a cute picture of Malti and Nick and wrote: “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”