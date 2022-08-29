Priyanka Chopra displays her long hair while having fun on Sunday

Advertisement
Articles
  • Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Jonas Chopra via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas.
  • She has started giving her followers glimpses of the infant and they are loving it.
  • PeeCee and Nick share pictures of their infant with her face covered even though they’ve kept her identity hidden.
Priyanka Chopra posted a stunning selfie with long hair on Instagram. She is the most adored celebrity in the industry.

The Baywatch actress, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, is relishing this new stage of life.

The actress has recently started giving her followers sweet glimpses of the infant, and they are loving it.

Meanwhile, the Quantico actress posted a photograph of herself wearing a white shirt. It goes without saying that the actress looks stunning in the picture.

The Gunday actress flaunted her long hair on Sunday, posting a stunning photo to her Instagram account with the caption “Long hair Sunday!”.

The actress complied with Covid procedures and wore a face mask as well. Her lengthy hair was lovely in the picture.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti into the world via surrogacy. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick revealed their daughter’s photo when she returned home after 100 days in the NICU along with the news on Instagram. Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

PeeCee and Nick share pictures of their infant with her face covered even though they’ve made the decision to keep her away from the media and social media.

When Malti becomes one year old, according to Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, the celebrity pair would likely reveal her face.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Priyanka Chopra is slated to feature alongside Richard Madden in the spy drama Citadel, alongside Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

