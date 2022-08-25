Priyanka Chopra expresses gratitude towards Khushi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra shared a special post about Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor on social media. It looks like the Punjabi Kapoor family in Bollywood gave Punjabi actress Priyanka a taste of home. In a recent post, the actress showed pictures of the food that the Kapoor family sent from India and thanked them for their thoughtfulness.

Priyanka Chopra posted a story on Instagram and included photos of the snacks that Khushi and Boney Kapoor sent from India. Obviously, the actress loved the gesture, and she thanked him in the caption by writing, “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for making me feel like I was back home. So kind!” The actress has never been afraid to say that she really likes Indian and spicy food. In fact, she owns an Indian restaurant in New York called Sona.

The actress also shared a different story on Instagram. The funny caption on the quirky post shows a picture of her wearing an LED mask and says, “You know I’m serving face behind the LED mask (laughing emoji) #selfcare.”

When it comes to work, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the American space drama Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The Russo brothers and Patrick Moran made the show, and Amazon Prime will be where it starts. The show’s creators also want to release it in different languages with different casts. For example, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be in an Indian version of the show.

Priyanka Chopra also has movies in the works like It’s All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zara, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. At the moment, the actress is busy with her business and loving being a mom to Malti Mary Chopra Jonas.