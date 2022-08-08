Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra indulges in pool time in LA home

Priyanka Chopra thanks Boney and Khushi Kapoor for giving ‘taste of home’

  • Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-known actors in the world.
  • She recently celebrated her 40th birthday with Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie.
  • The actress also has a busy schedule ahead of her with several upcoming projects.
Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with Nick Jonas and Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is among the most well-known actors in the world. This weekend is the most fun she’s ever had! The actress from Dil Dhadakne Do, who has a busy schedule, frequently makes sure she finds time to decompress and unwind.

She also has a sizable fan base, which she occasionally updates on social media with details of her everyday activities. Speaking of which, Priyanka tweeted a stunning photo of herself relaxing in a pool at her Los Angeles residence on Sunday, giving off huge weekend vibes.

Priyanka posed for the photograph beside the pool while lounging in the sun. She covered up her toned midsection in a black and white bikini and added a white see-through jacket.

He also chose black sunglasses and half-tied her hair. Priyanka added many pieces of golden jewellery as accessories.

She posted a photo of herself having fun with her husband Nick Jonas and their infant daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra on her Instagram Story earlier today. She shared the image with the caption “Sundaze.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka just celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18th, and she did so with her daughter Malti Marie, her husband Nick Jonas, her friends, and her family.

Additionally, she posted photos to her Instagram account that included Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, and others.

PeeCee is now engaged in a number of projects for work. The next movie starring the actress is titled Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Additionally, it is Priyanka’s first appearance on Hindi television since the 2019 movie The Sky Is Pink.

