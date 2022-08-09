Priyanka Chopra on Olivia’s death: “Your legacy will always shine”

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday after battling breast cancer.

Her family announced her death with an emotional statement on Instagram.

John Travolta, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs have shared tributes to the legendary singer and actress.

Olivia Newton-John died matured 73 on Monday. Aside from her Grease co-star, John Travolta who shared a close to home message to grieve the deficiency of Newton-Joh, likewise entertainer Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a sincere recognition for the unbelievable vocalist and entertainer.

Sharing an old photograph of Olivia Newton-John, Priyanka expressed,”Rest in Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on.”

The entertainer and artist fought bosom disease for a considerable length of time. Her family reported the insight about her passing with a close to home explanation on Instagram.

The photograph posted by Priyanka Chopra of the late entertainer turned out to be a still from Grease, the melodic that made Hollywood history.

In the film set during the 1950s, had Newton-John plays the personality of Sandy who has a mid year hurl with Danny, the “greaser” depicted by Travolta. Recollecting her astonishing commitment to the film and the world in any case, John Travolta in his recognition stated, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”

The actress likewise made a Grease reference in his recognition as he stated, “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! your Danny, your John!”

Olivia Newton-John had a significant effect on Hollywood as an entertainer and a performer; thus, her passing has been grieved by a few different superstars including Grease chief Randal Kleiser, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and the sky is the limit from there.