Priyanka Chopra over the moon as daughter wears ‘desi girl’ shirt’

Through surrogacy, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave birth to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. On Mother’s Day 2022, the actress stated that their daughter had finally returned home after spending 100 days in the NICU.

The pair occasionally posts Malti’s photos on social media, but they have yet to reveal her face. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress gave her fans a sneak peek of Maltie’s face earlier today on social media.

Check out here!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted in an interview that the newlyweds and their unborn child would soon be sharing faces.