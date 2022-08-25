Priyanka Chopra is a well-known person who has been on every season of Koffee With Karan so far.

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known person who has been on every season of Koffee With Karan so far. Even though she isn’t in this season, it’s a good time to remember when the actress was on the couch. In the meantime, the actress can do anything, as her solo appearance on Koffee with Karan showed. Yes, PeeCee went on the chat show by herself in Season 5 and proved that she didn’t need anyone else to go on with her. Except for Karan Johar, who was not only the host but also a kind of talkative BFF on that couch. She said on the show that she tried out for Quantico for the first time in 2015 and was very nervous. She thanked god in a very direct way that she got the job.

Priyanka talked on the show about how she had to audition for the first time when she moved to L.A. India didn’t need it after she won Miss World, so Quantico was her first tryout. She said this about the process: “I wore the exact opposite of what Alex Parrish did. I dressed like myself … Heels and skirt. And the show’s director said, “We knew’someone’ had come in!” No one knew who you were, but they all stood up.” In Quantico, PeeCee played an FBI agent named Alex Parrish.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka just finished filming her first web series, Citadel, which was directed by the Russo brothers. She also has a movie called It’s All Coming Back to Me. In India, she was most recently seen with Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger. She is going to be in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan began on July 7 of last month. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, and Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are just some of the actors who have been on the show so far. There are rumours that Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Archies cast, and other famous people will be on the show.

