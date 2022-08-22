Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born to PeeCee and Nick Jonas through surrogacy in January.

Priyanka Chopra recently posted two pictures of Malti on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January this year.

Advertisement

Now that they are parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are relishing this new stage of life. Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra was born to the couple through surrogacy in January of this year.

PeeCee and Nick frequently post pictures of their child with her face covered, despite their decision to keep her off social media and away from the public.

Also Read Surbhi Chandna gets bruised during shooting Surbhi Chandna will be featured in the new show Sherdil Shergill. Recently...

In relation to this, the Baywatch actress recently posted two adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram account. The baby’s face is naturally obscured in the photos.

Sharing the adorable post, Priyanka wrote, “Love like no other.” In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white while in the second picture, we can see her 8-month-year old’s cute little legs on Priyanka’s face. Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “True.” While her cousin Parineeti Chopra commented “I miss herrrrrrr.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted in an interview that the newlyweds and their unborn child would soon be sharing faces.

Advertisement

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka, takes after her mother Madhumalti Chopra, also known as Madhu Chopra. In response, Madhu remarked that she was honoured and that it was a wonderful surprise to learn the name only on the day of the namkaran.

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda wore burqa to dear Comrade screening Deverakonda is an Indian actor. Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the...

Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Priyanka Chopra is slated to feature alongside Richard Madden in the spy drama Citadel, alongside Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.